Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Senseonics Price Performance
Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $281.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.03.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 146.90% and a negative net margin of 270.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Senseonics
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.