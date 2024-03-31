Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $281.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 146.90% and a negative net margin of 270.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 198,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

