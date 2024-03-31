Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.26. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 5,933 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Senstar Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 59.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

