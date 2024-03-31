SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Triumph Financial worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Triumph Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $82.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

