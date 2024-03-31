SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,405 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

HBAN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

