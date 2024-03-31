SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $149,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TARS opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

