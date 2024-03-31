SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 190.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in JOYY by 67,358.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in JOYY by 29.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 18.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,875 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YY opened at $30.75 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $569.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

