SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,071.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

