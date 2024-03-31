SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 82,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 189,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $143.99.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 329.83%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

