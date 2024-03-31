SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,981,000 after purchasing an additional 573,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after buying an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Assurant by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $188.24 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

