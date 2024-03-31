SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $198.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

