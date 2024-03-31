SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 36,752 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 711.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,444,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,926,000 after purchasing an additional 152,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Aramark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,982,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,918,000 after acquiring an additional 259,026 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Aramark Stock Up 1.4 %

Aramark stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

