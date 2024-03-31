SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

USMV stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

