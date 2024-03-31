SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,680 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 61.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

