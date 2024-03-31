SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,003 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,003 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $1,992,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DaVita by 19.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in DaVita by 21.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after buying an additional 64,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.