SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,642 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 992.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

