SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 61,170 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,170 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $192.63 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

