SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,587,000 after acquiring an additional 207,233 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

AXS opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

