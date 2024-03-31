SHF (SHFS) to Release Earnings on Monday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SHF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHFS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SHF has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SHF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SHF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SHF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SHF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SHF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Featured Stories

