Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 74,097 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 158,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.