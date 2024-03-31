Shivani Stumpf Sells 903 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $18,845.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.9 %

PWSC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.