Short Interest in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Decreases By 13.5%

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 29th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Aeries Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.82% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AERT opened at $2.57 on Friday. Aeries Technology has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology ( NASDAQ:AERT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

