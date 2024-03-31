Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Declines By 12.2%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
ARRW opened at $10.85 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.
