Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Declines By 10.6%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bellway Stock Performance

Bellway stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Bellway has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.