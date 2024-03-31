Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Declines By 10.6%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bellway Stock Performance

Bellway stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Bellway has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.