Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Rises By 33.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the February 29th total of 459,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,125.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of BNTGF opened at $86.23 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $71.23 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98.
Brenntag Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.