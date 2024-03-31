Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Drops By 12.0%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRSH opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Bruush Oral Care has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

