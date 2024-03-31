Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Increases By 61.3%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the February 29th total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $404,008,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,347,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,277 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,195,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

