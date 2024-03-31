Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Increases By 65.2%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 29th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE IGR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.70.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

