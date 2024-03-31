Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Expands By 18.9%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 29th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of CPAC opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

