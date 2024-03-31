Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Expands By 18.9%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 29th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance
Shares of CPAC opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $6.64.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
Featured Articles
