Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Declines By 11.9%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,801,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 3,181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHLLF opened at $3.25 on Friday. China Literature has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Get China Literature alerts:

China Literature Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.