Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Rises By 19.0%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $780,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

