Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Rises By 19.0%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $780,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.