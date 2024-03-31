Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Rises By 19.0%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
