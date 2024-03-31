Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Decreases By 37.7%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 29th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 173.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

