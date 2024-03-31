Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Decreases By 37.7%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 29th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EFC opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $14.21.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ellington Financial Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Financial
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.