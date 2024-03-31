Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Increases By 56.8%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the February 29th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,636 shares of company stock worth $1,705,815. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

EPRT opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

