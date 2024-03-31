Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Declines By 37.4%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 29th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 417.5 days.

EUTLF stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Eutelsat Group has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

