Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rises By 27.6%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,801,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 29th total of 10,816,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,200.1 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

About Evolution Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.