Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Decreases By 37.5%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

