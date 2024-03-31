Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 65.3%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FTRI stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.