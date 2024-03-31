Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 65.3%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
FTRI stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
