Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Grows By 18.1%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 29th total of 100,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,202.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

