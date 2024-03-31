Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 63.6%

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the February 29th total of 813,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMS. Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.
Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
