Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Rises By 18.2%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 11,890,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GrafTech International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

