Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Rises By 17.8%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,810,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.