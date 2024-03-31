Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Expands By 17.9%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 531,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. HNI has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 340,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

