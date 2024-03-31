Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Grows By 17.8%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

HSON opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

