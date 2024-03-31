Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Grows By 17.8%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Hudson Global Price Performance
HSON opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.