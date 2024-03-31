Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Drops By 16.8%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 29th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

NYSE SAP opened at $195.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28. SAP has a one year low of $123.54 and a one year high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

