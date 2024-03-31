Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Grows By 26.2%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,934,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 1,533,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.6 days.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of SVLKF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Silver Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

