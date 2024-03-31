Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Grows By 26.2%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,934,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 1,533,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.6 days.
Silver Lake Resources Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of SVLKF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Silver Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.91.
About Silver Lake Resources
