Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Declines By 23.7%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of SEK 15.17 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 22.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 19.33.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4797 per share. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through Swedish Banking; Baltic Banking; Corporates & Institutions; and Group Functions & Other segments.

