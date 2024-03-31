Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Grows By 25.4%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

Swiss Re Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

