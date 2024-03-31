Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 22.2%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
TMSNY stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. Temenos has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $103.63.
Temenos Company Profile
