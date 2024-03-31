Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Expands By 38.5%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 29th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Get Tesco alerts:

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.