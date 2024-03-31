Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Expands By 38.5%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 29th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Tesco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.
About Tesco
