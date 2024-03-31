Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Declines By 18.5%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,852,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 29th total of 8,410,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 412.8 days.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:VWSYF opened at $27.58 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
