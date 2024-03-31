Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Declines By 18.5%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,852,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 29th total of 8,410,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 412.8 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:VWSYF opened at $27.58 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

