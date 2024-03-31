Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Decreases By 22.9%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 29th total of 2,097,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

VIMGF opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. Vimian Group AB has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.45.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

