Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Decreases By 22.9%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 29th total of 2,097,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
VIMGF opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. Vimian Group AB has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.45.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vimian Group AB (publ)
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.